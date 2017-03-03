Disney airs first ever gay kissing scene in an episode of Star vs the Forces of Evil

Disney aired its first ever kissing scene in an episode Star vs the Forces of Evil which shows on Disney XD. In one scene, the cartoon, protagonist Star and her friend Marco attend a concert and find themselves surrounded by kissing couples. Among the crowd two men can be seen sharing a smooch and later in the episode two, some lesbian couples are also spotted kissing.
In the film, starring Emma Watson, manservant LeFou will explore his sexuality after developing feelings for macho leading man Gaston. The movie is yet to air.
No comments:
Post a Comment