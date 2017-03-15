Diezani and her clique are on the run, we will get them- EFCC acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu says

EFCC acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, appeared before the senate this morning for screening and confirmation. While answering questions from Senators, Magu said former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Dieziani Alison-Madueke, who is being investigated for engaging in corrupt practices while in office, ran off to London with her clique but that the agency will work to get them arrested.
He also stated that he does not know the exact amount the agency has recovered from persons accused of looting public funds. See more of what he said during his screening after the cut.
9 comments:
jus observing
They can run but they can't hide.
One day they will face the Ngilari treatment.
They almost killed this country with their looting.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
unintelligent statement from the Ag EFCC chiarman. what happened to .....innocent until proven guilty
Customs and efcc are probably the best services in this administration,they have achieved tremendous results in the last 2 years but yet they are the most frustrated by the senate.Now we know why this country can not move forward.
Nigeria doesnt need Magu is SFG is a scarecrow to EFCC
When are we investigating Amaechi pls?
This Magu abi Mugu is a clown.. Ba swag
Dasuki's sister is a Minister of State under Buhari. Why are u guys crying for the poor boy
Gob Bless You Magu u re special because I watched the interview and it was cool u dint fall my hand stay Blessed....I remain small Mao
Post a Comment