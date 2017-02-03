Did you know that Tyrese's new wife has a Masters Degree and makes a 6 figure salary

According to TMZ, Tyrese's new wife has plenty of degrees and money of her own. Read their report below...
A source close to the couple tells us the missus' name is Samantha Lee
-- a New Jersey native who got a Master's degree in social work at the
University of Georgia. We're told she's put her education to work on
serious issues -- fighting sex and human trafficking and counseling for
inmates. She's also handled cases for the Division of Family and
Children Services in GA.
She's accomplished and well-paid -- we're told Samantha lives comfortably on a hefty salary.
Sources close to the couple -- who secretly tied the knot on
Valentine's Day -- say they met after Tyrese posted an open letter in
2015 to his "wife of the future." Samantha filled that slot after they
met through mutual friends.
Haters went after Tyrese for referring to Samantha as his "black
queen." Not that it matters, but her heritage is Ecuadorian, Jamaican
... and African-American.
