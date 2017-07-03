 Did you know, that the Swedish Passport is the strongest in the world? | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 7 March 2017

Did you know, that the Swedish Passport is the strongest in the world?

New research has proven that the Swedish passport is the strongest in the world, as it's capable of getting you into 176 out of the 199 countries in the word without a visa. Nomad Capitalist, a consulting firm that recently ranked passports from 199 different countries confirms that Sweden came out on top, Afghanistan was last and the United States lands on the 35th spot tied with Slovenia.
Countries' passports were judged by how much benefit they bring in terms of visa-free travel, international taxes, global reputation, the ability to hold dual or multiple citizenship, and personal freedom.

Belgium, Spain, Italy and Ireland rank just below Sweden, with other European nations completing a clean sweep of the top 10.

Not only can Swedes visit 176 countries without a visa, but citizens also enjoy "the ability to easily escape Swedish taxes by moving overseas," according to the index.
