In the first visit by a Saudi ruler in almost half a century, King Salman bin Abdul Aziz al-Saud arrived in Indonesia today for a nine-day tour of the world's most populous Muslim nation.
The King will spend a few days in Jakarta and West Java before heading to the popular tourist island of Bali on the Indonesian leg of a month-long Asia tour that's already taken him to Malaysia and which will also see him going to China, Japan and the Maldives.
Now here's the gist! Adji Gunawan, the president of airport services company PT Jasa Angkasa Semestar confirms that the King will be traveling with 459 metric tons of luggage.
According to Indonesian news agency Antara, King Salman is traveling with no less than 1,500 people including 10 ministers, 800 delegates and 25 princes who traveled to Indonesia in 36 different flights over a period of three weeks.
