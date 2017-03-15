Did you know that going to college in these 8 Countries is 100% Free?

The countries in this list are mainly in Europe and have culture that “take care of each other”. These socialist countries usually have higher income tax rates and they are currently the only places in Europe where going to college is free and healthcare is almost free.
According to the 2015 OECD report, these 8 countries come with some free college/ university programs.
The 8 countries are: Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Norway, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Sweden and Turkey.
