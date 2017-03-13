Did you know that cars have been banned in Mackinac Island, Michigan  since 1898 till date?

Unknown to a lot of people, there is a town in the U.S. that banned cars in the late 1890s. Mackinac Island, located in Lake Huron, between the lower and upper peninsulas of Michigan, is completely car-free since 1898.
The small island is only about 8 miles around and lies in the Straits of Mackinac. The island's name is French and has retained its French pronunciation.
The small island is home to only around 500 people but that number swells to 15,000 during tourism season. Transportation on Mackinac is limited to walking, horse-drawn carriages, and bicycling.
Now you know, thank me later.
