Despite senate rejection, acting EFCC chairman, Magu wins Leadership 2016 person of the year

Days after being unanimously rejected by the Nigerian Senate, Ibrahim Magu, the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has won the 2016 Person of the Year Award by the Leadership Newspapers.
The award was bestowed on him for doing one of the nation’s most challenging jobs and dogged fight against corruption.
In his acceptance speech, Magu said, 'I want to dedicate this award to all Nigerians who have supported us in the fight against corruption”.
