Despite President Buhari's effort, corruption is still thriving in Nigeria- Itse Sagay says

Sagay said despite the current economic recession, NDDC used funds meant to for the execution of developmental projects, to purchase over 70 cars that included eight super Lexus that cost N70m each.
“The cars were bought with money from funds meant for infrastructure, water, housing, hospital, schools, without conscience and without a thought for the wretched people of the Niger Delta. These huge sums were plundered from their allocations and yet the Managing Director was ironically complaining as reported by the Nation newspaper of Feb. 6, 2017 that the NDDC lacks funds to executive projects. The managing director also said that NDDC was in debt up to the tune of N1.2 trillion. What an irony. The recklessness with which public officers spend public funds is insensitive to the point of insanity. The level of insensitivity has become pathological.’’he saidHe went further to state that the Nigeria Customs Service is still enmeshed in corrupt practices despite a change of guard by President Buhari.
“There is no difference in Customs since May 29, 2015. If you go to Tin Can Island, it is business as usual.”Sagay wondered why some Nigerians steal with so much impunity
"Do we have a psychiatric problem? How can a person loot what he cannot spend in ten lifetimes"he asked
