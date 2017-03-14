Despite financial crisis, Namibian president Hage Geingob increases his salary

On Friday, the Presidency gazetted the salary increases, detailing how much the politicians will earn.
According to the gazette, the President will now earn N$1,7 million per year. ( N$600 000 monthly). His vice president, Nickey Iyambo will pocket N$1,5 million per year, an addition of about N$400 000 from the previous N$1,1 million package.
Namibia's 27 ministers will cost the state over N$30 million per year, with four of the presidential advisers among others.
Ironically, a worker who earns N$1 000 per month will have to work for 1700 months (140 years) to earn the President's N$1,7 million gross for one year.
Normal African leaders .....self centered and greedy
