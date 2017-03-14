 Despite financial crisis, Namibian president Hage Geingob increases his salary | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 14 March 2017

Despite financial crisis, Namibian president Hage Geingob increases his salary

Namibian president Hage Geingob last week approved salary increases of 6% for himself and fellow politicians, effective from this month. In 2015, the Public Office-Bearers Remuneration and Benefits Commission (POBC) recommended the increases in salary for politicians but Geingob did not approve them because of the economic situation.
On Friday, the Presidency gazetted the salary increases, detailing how much the politicians will earn.

According to the gazette, the President will now earn N$1,7 million per year. ( N$600 000 monthly). His vice president, Nickey Iyambo will pocket N$1,5 million per year, an addition of about N$400 000 from the previous N$1,1 million package.

Namibia's 27 ministers will cost the state over N$30 million per year, with four of the presidential advisers among others.


Ironically, a worker who earns N$1 000 per month will have to work for 1700 months (140 years) to earn the President's N$1,7 million gross for one year.
Anonymous said...

Normal African leaders .....self centered and greedy

14 March 2017 at 06:55

