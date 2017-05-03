 Democrats slam Donald Trump on twitter for his allegations of wire tap against former President Obama | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 5 March 2017

Democrats slam Donald Trump on twitter for his allegations of wire tap against former President Obama

Democratic lawmakers on Saturday slammed President Trump for accusing President Obama of having Trump Tower's wire tapped prior to the US presidential election without giving any evidence for the allegation. President Trump n Saturday tweeted: "Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my 'wires tapped' in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!" Trump wrote. Read here.
Former Democratic Governor of Vermont, Howard Dean says he suspects Trump Towers was wire taped, with good reason.
Still Democrats hit back over social media with the following tweets:








According to The Guardian reports:
"Presidents cannot legally order a wire tap operation unilaterally: federal agents and attorneys would have had to convince a federal judge either of probable cause of a serious crime or that the target of the tap was the agent of a foreign power.
However, the former British MP Louise Mensch reported in November that the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (Fisa) court had granted the FBI a surveillance warrant of “US persons” to investigate possible contacts between Russian banks and Trump’s associates. In January, the BBC reported that the Fisa court had issued its warrant in October".
2 comments:

Nnenne George said...

Wharrefa.. their cup of kunu.

5 March 2017 at 06:58
Mr 47 said...

Seriously, this man is attracted to Obama. He just cannot get over him. Trump should better tell us how he feels about Obama so we know how to help him ‎

5 March 2017 at 07:31

