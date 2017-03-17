Decomposing body of Delta DPO kidnapped by suspected Fulani herdsmen 12 days ago has been found

Valentine Mbalu who was kidnapped on March 5th by suspected Fulani herdsmen, has been found.
According to reports, Mbalu's corpse was found inside a bush at Umunede, Delta state.
He was abducted 12 days ago along the Benin/Asaba/Onitsha expressway when he was returning to Asaba from Agbor where he had gone to spend the weekend with his family. He was riding in his Mercedes Benz car when he was abducted.
His abductors reached out to his family a day after his kidnap, demanding for N5 million ransom. They had initailly asked for N20 million but later reduced it to N5 million.
The Delta state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Andrew Aniamaka confirmed the recovery of his body but declined to make further comment.
