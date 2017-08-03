Dear Parents, no child is dull, no subject is difficult and no exam is tough. Help your child succeed in the simplest way

Turn your child into a stronger student by creating the right support structure and expectations…continue reading.
Parents ought to realise that they play a huge role in making sure that their child's academic needs are being addressed. It is totally inconsiderate to conclude that your child is dull or poor at certain subjects without seeking extra help for the child. Some parents result to flogging, scolding, punishment and other methods that don’t yield the required results. And the sooner this concern is addressed, the better.
The most effective way to help kids excel in academics, stay on top and pass exams is one – on – one approach to learning with the aid of a private tutor. Most parents will say the concept is quite expensive, but my question is this “Is anything too expensive for a child you love, especially when it has everything to do with their success?”
With a professional tutor, your child can:
• Master difficult subjects by learning at his/her pace and learning abilities
• Get interesting tips to easy learning such as maths tricks to speed up calculation skills
• Become excellent with time management and do all academic activities at the right time and excellently
• Master the right attitude towards learning and become a successful student
• Get great cues on how to pass exams at all levels
Why not go that extra mile today…
It may feel like a lot of what happens after your child heads to school is completely out of your control. Whether or not he or she likes the teacher or finds lessons interesting, interactions with other students, achievement on in-class assignments, or the ability to understand the curriculum. But there are still a number of things you can control as parents to help promote the academic success of your child and this is where Prepclass tutors come in.
Prepclass is an academic solutions provider with testimonies from over 800 clients in Lagos alone. Our highly trained tutors are passionate about the success of their tutee. We offer an affordable, one-on-one home tutoring service that works around you. We provide students with a personalised education that is tailored to suit their abilities, learning style and personality. Most importantly we aim to help students grow into independent learners, as we realise that your child shouldn’t become dependent on us.
