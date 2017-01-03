Dear Parents, are you concerned about your childs success? Here is a good way to start the month

The difference between a good performance and a great performance is often in leaving no stone unturned when it comes to your child’s academics. Parents whose children have spectacular results in tests and exams don’t joke with this concept. Did you know that the one-on- one approach implored by private tutors can help a child achieve far better results than children without private tutors.Private tutoring is a game changer as it focuses all the time, effort and attention on ‘’just your child’’.
It’s always good to recognise the signs that your child may be struggling with
How to tell if your child needs that extra academic help?
Does your child fall into any of these categories?
• Falling behind in class
• Getting grades below what you would expect of a child with such an intellect
• Not coping with homework load or avoiding it completely
• Losing interest in school
• Feeling stressed about exams and tests
• Struggling with specific aspects of learning e.g. reading or writing
• Struggling with specific core subject e.g. Mathematics
Here are reasons why you need a Prepclass Tutor whether in Lagos, Abuja or Portharcourt:
- Our tutors work at a child’s pace
- Our tutors provide the best one-on-one attention
- We are keen working on learning obstacles
- Prepclass tutors go above and beyond the syllabus to kid your child feeling challenged and motivated
- It’s flexible, convenient and can be a weekend only program if the weekdays are too occupied or stressful
- Our tutors keep your ultimate goals and objectives for the tutoring in mind at all times
Our highly trained tutors are passionate about the success of their tutee. We offer an affordable, one-on-one home tutoring service that works around you. We provide students with a personalised education that is tailored to suit their abilities, learning style and personality. Most importantly we aim to help students grow into independent learners, as we realise that your child shouldn’t become dependent on us.
tutor for a long term period or just to help get through a tough exam. Prepclass is here to help your child reach their goals and beyond. Click here to get a tutor now!
Why not give us a call now on 01-2913970 or 08059811502 and request for an expert tutor. Contact us now and you can get a tutor in any area within 3 working days. You can also visit their Lagos headquarters on the 3rd floor No. 315 Herbert Macaulay Road, Yaba, Lagos(Beside Methodist church) or the Abuja office at No. 29 Mambillia Street, Off Aso Drive, Maitama Abuja
Whether you need home tutors in Lekki, home tutors in Ikoyi, home tutors in Lagos,home tutors in Portharcourt or home tutor in Abuja, Prepclass is here to help your child reach their goals and beyond.
Give your child that desired boost and SIGN UP!
Watch one of our exceptional tutors talk about her achievements with a learner.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LoyD0w7dzKw&feature=youtu.be
