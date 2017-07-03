 Dear Korede Bello fans...come meet him at our Linda Ikeji TV studio and ask him any questions you like... | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 7 March 2017

Dear Korede Bello fans...come meet him at our Linda Ikeji TV studio and ask him any questions you like...

Do you have a burning question you’ve always wanted to ask Mavins finest and Africa’s super talented Korede Bello? Or have you ever wanted that unbelievable opportunity where it’ll be just you and him talking? Or better still, share a drink and have some selfies?

The Linda Ikeji TV is debuting another brand new show which will afford you that never before moments with your favourite stars and celebrities. It's called ‘24 Questions With...’. 


24 Questions With... is a fan-chat TV show where stars get to meet you, share drinks and selfies and of course chat (where you get to ask all the craziest questions you’ve always wanted to, and guess what? This time, your fave star/celeb has no choice but to answer it.

This Thursday, we’ll be bringing face to face SIX (6) of Korede Bello’s fans to sit down with him and ask whatever questions… and it could be you!

So for a chance to be the one, simply send your full name, Instagram handle and phone number as well as the 6 burning questions you’ll like to ask Koredo Bello to: 24questionsLITV@gmail.com

If we pick you, you will be invited to the Linda Ikeji Studio to meet him and it will be recorded for TV purposes. So if you don't want people watching you on TV, don't apply!
4 comments:

Oghenetega said...

One step at A Time...
Love ur Ways Jare....
Ur are Making progress Linda & ur TV is gonna be Mind Blowing...

7 March 2017 at 09:50
Nzekwe Chukwuebuka said...

Thats cool. When will u bring phyno

comment from:
Zekylcious Blog

7 March 2017 at 09:52
Anonymous said...

what questions do I want to ask this one
what life experience does he have?
soon linda would want a channel on dstv, and give us recycled crap
no thanks

7 March 2017 at 09:58
Anonymous said...

You want me to take you seriously?
Go and interview Olamide or Wizkid
Bury your ego and be professional, if not then take a hike

7 March 2017 at 09:59

