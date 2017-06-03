Dear Kemen, take solace in the biblical story of Jesus - Akwa Ibom state law maker, Onofiok Luke
Akwa Ibom state Law maker, Onofioke Luke is speaking up for disgraced and disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate, Kemen.
According to Oofiok, a lawyer and legislator in Akwa Ibom,
'My take here is not to hold brief for Kemen and whatever he might have done to merit his disqualification( which I am yet to know) but to reflect on how difficult it is to be in the spotlight in our clime'
No comments:
Post a Comment