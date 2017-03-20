 Dear Jack Nicholson, is that all you? | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 20 March 2017

Dear Jack Nicholson, is that all you?

The legendary actor, 79, was spotted at a basket ball game at Staples Centre in LA...and as you can see...lol
Posted by at 3/20/2017 08:51:00 pm

4 comments:

ogbonna nwabueze said...

The guy na gay?

20 March 2017 at 20:59
dee boi said...

Even old kini u dey look Linda... dee

20 March 2017 at 21:03
RareSpecie Z said...

Age is a Bitch.
Still luvin him in dat Steven Kings Movie. Talkin bout ol school ish.
Probably cocktailed on Viagra n other sex enhancing shit. Ain't gon lie. Pussy still sweet tho

20 March 2017 at 21:06
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Linda na������


... Merited happiness

20 March 2017 at 21:13

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts