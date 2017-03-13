Davido vs Hushpuppi: Singer comes armed with proof after the flamboyant Nigerian man threw shade over who's richer

There's a Snapchat battle currently going on between singer Davido and flamboyant Nigerian man, Hushpuppi. Here's what happened.. Over the weekend, as Hushpuppi spent over 11m naira partying at Quilox, he threw shade at Davido, basically saying he's more wealthy and not known for spending his father's money.
Davido has now responded, not only providing proof that he spent over a hundred and thirty million naira in transactions recently, but also advicing Hushpuppi to leave Nigeria immediately. See the screenshots after the cut...
9 comments:
Oga no worry I go help you flog the stupid smelly boy
Bunch of illiterates.
Na mumu na, 11million dey catch him head
Cant stand David! So damn childish
The 2 of them still dey learn, come and see what i spent in January alone #550m and their r still cheques will never release *mchweee
Na wa O! Money good o!
Hippopotamus abi na Wetin you call your self? Which kind of house did you build or buy and how many houses do you have? Being rich is not all about
spending money in clubs. NOPE! It's about the numbers of assets that you have. Get a brain bro!
This is not proof that Davido spent over N130m. There's no name on that bank statement, it could be his father's statement or even Hush Puppi's. Davido, go bring better receipt not this play play.
This is not proof that Davido spent over N130m. There's no name on that bank statement, it could be his father's statement or even Hush Puppi's. Davido, go bring better receipt not this play play.
Post a Comment