Monday, 13 March 2017

Davido vs Hushpuppi: Singer comes armed with proof after the flamboyant Nigerian man threw shade over who's richer

There's a Snapchat battle currently going on between singer Davido and flamboyant Nigerian man, Hushpuppi. Here's what happened.. Over the weekend, as Hushpuppi spent over 11m naira partying at Quilox, he threw shade at Davido, basically saying he's more wealthy and not known for spending his father's money. 
 
Davido has now responded, not only providing proof that he spent over a hundred and thirty million naira in transactions recently, but also advicing Hushpuppi to leave Nigeria immediately. See the screenshots after the cut...
 
9 comments:

Davido's driver said...

Oga no worry I go help you flog the stupid smelly boy

13 March 2017 at 13:50
Anonymous said...

Bunch of illiterates.

13 March 2017 at 13:59
tega ubreye said...

Na mumu na, 11million dey catch him head

13 March 2017 at 13:59
Anonymous said...

Cant stand David! So damn childish

13 March 2017 at 14:00
Livv Steam's Blog said...

The 2 of them still dey learn, come and see what i spent in January alone #550m and their r still cheques will never release *mchweee

13 March 2017 at 14:01
joy said...

Na wa O! Money good o!

13 March 2017 at 14:02
Diva said...

Hippopotamus abi na Wetin you call your self? Which kind of house did you build or buy and how many houses do you have? Being rich is not all about
spending money in clubs. NOPE! It's about the numbers of assets that you have. Get a brain bro!

13 March 2017 at 14:02
Anonymous said...

This is not proof that Davido spent over N130m. There's no name on that bank statement, it could be his father's statement or even Hush Puppi's. Davido, go bring better receipt not this play play.

13 March 2017 at 14:23
Anonymous said...

