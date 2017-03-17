Dash store vandalized hours after Kendall Jenner reports jewelry theft

The Dash store on Melrose in L.A which is co-owned by Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian was vandalized on Thursday morning, hours after Kendall Jenner reported that someone had stolen $200k worth of jewelry from her home. Just two months after the Kardashians’ boutique was robbed, Gossip Cop confirms.
Someone defaced the front of the store with spray paint and so far, no suspect(s) has been arrested yet.
In January, a woman stole approximately $1,600 worth of clothes and perfume from the boutique before speeding off a silver car. The thief has yet to be caught.
Before these two incidents, last June someone attempted to set the Dash store on fire by throwing a lit object inside the boutique. When that happened, the police said the arson squad found a large “smoldering object” inside the store, which fortunately didn’t set the boutique ablaze or cause much damage.
No comments:
Post a Comment