Darey Art Alade, Omawumi, Kaffy, Uti Nwachukwu, TY Mix, Nikky Laoye, Sensei Uche, others attend unveil of #GCGT7

Some of Nigeria’s finest artistes, actors and entertainers came together yesterday, Tuesday, March 7, 2017 for the ground breaking unveil of God’s Children Great Talent (GCGT) Season 7, Africa’s biggest gospel talent competition for children and youth.
The media unveil event which held at Four Points by Sheraton in Victoria Island, Lagos revealed Uti Nwachukwu and Ayo Thompson as hosts for this year's edition while award winning singer, Omawumi, choreographer, Kaffy and music producer, TY Mix were announced as GCGT season 7 judges.
The media unveil event which held at Four Points by Sheraton in Victoria Island, Lagos revealed Uti Nwachukwu and Ayo Thompson as hosts for this year's edition while award winning singer, Omawumi, choreographer, Kaffy and music producer, TY Mix were announced as GCGT season 7 judges.
Among notable faces spotted at the event included Darey Art Alade, Omawumi, Kaffy, Uti Nwachukwu, TY Mix, Nikki Laoye, Sensei Uche, and other celebrities.
The media unveil hosted by the City of David Parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in partnership with the HOW foundation, featured exciting performances from past winners of God’s Children Great Talent competition. Guests were also treated to special highlights from previous editions of the GCGT competition.
God’s Children Great Talent (GCGT) is Africa’s biggest gospel children and youth talent competition. An initiative of the City of David Parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God that continues to identify and celebrate talents in children and young adults from age 5 to 20 years.
The search this season covers four main categories that include Music, Dance, Comedy and Spoken word. Interested participants are to register online at www.gcgt.org and stand a chance to be selected during the regional auditions coming soon.
Join the conversations across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram by following @gcgtng
More photos below...
No comments:
Post a Comment