Dad still missing after his son was found safe during Denton Creek search

The family of Matthew have released the last photograph he sent to his wife before their fishing trip began. In the photo, the father and son were seen wearing big grins and looking excited about their planned expedition. The search for Matthew continues with some searchers on foot and others in boats. Search dogs and drones are also being employed as they hope for a miracle to find the father same way the son was found.
“No one expected to find a 2-year-old this morning,” said Lt. Tracey Shields, with the Trophy Club Police Department. “So we’re going to continue this as a search and rescue until something else happens. We’re hopeful. We’re not giving up hope and the family is not giving up hope.”
Matthew's fishing boat was found by boaters between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Monday. It was beached up the creek and empty except for fishing gear, shoes and a cellphone. After the boat was found, authorities began their search for its occupants.
Family members told police Matthew knew the lake well and being an avid fisherman, he had been there many times. Investigators are yet to understand what transpired but the theory is that Matthew might have fallen out of the boat into the water while the boat continued running until it hit the shore and rammed into a tree. It appears neither Matthew nor Oliver were wearing a life jacket during the fishing trip.
There’s so many unknowns,” Texas Game Warden Capt. Tony Norton, said. “We have to turn over every stone to try to find him. And locate him. Luckily we found the child this morning and that was great. Hopefully, we can find the father alive as well. We’re hopeful for that. We’re going to continue to look until we do find him.
