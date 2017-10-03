Dad beats up four-year-old son, pulls out his hair because he couldn’t pronounce the word 'four’

According to police documents, the little boy had bruises on his head, face, back, buttocks and one of his legs.
He was taken to the hospital by his mother who came home to see his body covered with bruises. She also ordered Devon out of the house.
Eason, who is a stay at home dad from Hagerstown, Maryland, appeared in court on Wednesday and was charged with second-degree child abuse and second-degree assault. He was ordered by the judge to remain in jail without bail following a hearing at Washington County District Court.
No comments:
Post a Comment