Cynthia Morgan covers the February 2017 edition of Vibe.ng Magazine.

In "A Cynthiarella Story", she shares deep details about her ever so controversial brand evolution and her perception on the complicated emotion of love.
From her debut video feature Ejo Le Fe Ro feature to her most recent single In Love, Cynthia shares her journey in the music industry and how she has grown musically. She tells us her future projects and gives Vibe.ng exclusive news.
4 comments:
OKAY!
Thank God she looks very decent n unique, period.
My love ❤️ for Cynthia Morgan will never die😍She's simply the best 👍🏼
~glo rule your world~ cos I do•
Best Africa hip hop artist.she has no rival,she is very talented
