 Cynthia Morgan covers the February 2017 edition of Vibe.ng Magazine. | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Thursday, 2 March 2017

Cynthia Morgan covers the February 2017 edition of Vibe.ng Magazine.

The red haired Dancehall Queen speaks in an exclusive interview about her childhood and an alter personality that will stun you.

In "A Cynthiarella Story", she shares deep details about her ever so controversial brand evolution and her perception on the complicated emotion of love.
From her debut video feature Ejo Le Fe Ro feature to her most recent single In Love, Cynthia shares her journey in the music industry and how she has grown musically. She tells us her future projects and gives Vibe.ng exclusive news.

Read more here

More photos below...





Posted by at 3/02/2017 10:49:00 am

4 comments:

OSINANL said...

OKAY!

2 March 2017 at 10:53
Esther Norah said...

Thank God she looks very decent n unique, period.

2 March 2017 at 10:59
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

My love ❤️ for Cynthia Morgan will never die😍She's simply the best 👍🏼



~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

2 March 2017 at 11:47
Saibu Yesufu said...

Best Africa hip hop artist.she has no rival,she is very talented

2 March 2017 at 11:52

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts