Customs boss, Hameed Ali ordered to re-appear before the senate wearing his uniform

Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Hameed Ali, made good his promise by showing up at the National Assembly without his uniform.
When asked why he's not putting on his uniform by the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, he said, 'There's no law against me not wearing Uniform'.
A debate ensued afterwards and he was subsequently told to leave the senate and re-appear next week Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at 10am in his uniform.
Proud cow
Wat is this mans problem he thinks this is kids play ur going to d senate it's official put on ur damn uniform simple instruction
THAT OLD COW IS STUBBORN AND ARROGANT
You can imagine the kind of people working with Buhari,extremely stubborn people.The Comptroller General of customs is a very foolish man.Who doe he think he is?Idiot.I comment the senate for their decision on this.
