Thursday, 16 March 2017

Customs boss, Hameed Ali ordered to re-appear before the senate wearing his uniform

Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Hameed Ali, made good his promise by showing up at the National Assembly without his uniform. When asked why he's not putting on his uniform by the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, he said, 'There's no law against me not wearing Uniform'. A debate ensued afterwards and he was subsequently told to leave the senate and re-appear next week Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at 10am in his uniform.
