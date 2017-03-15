Customs Boss, Hameed Ali, fails to appear before the senate

Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Hameed Ali, failed to appear before the senate today. He had already written a letter to the senate notifying them of his unavailability for today's appearance as he would be attending the NCSC meeting.
The senate in its deliberation this morning, mandated him to appear before the house unfailingly tomorrow March 16th. The senate is demanding for him to appear before the house to explain the controversial new motor duty policy.
No one is above the law, the National Assembly is a symbol of our democracy. He must appear before the Senate or be thought a lesson. What sort of rubbish is that.
I knew he wasn't going t appear. A country with individuals who think they are above the laws of d Land.lawlessness everywhere even D supposed literate.
