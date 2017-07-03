Court orders Tyga to pay nearly $65,000 after promoter sued him for breaking a contract

A Court in the US has ordered rapper, Tyga to pay a cover charge for club-hopping in Vegas.
According to TMZ, Tyga is to pay nearly $65,000 after a promoter sued him for allegedly breaking a performance contract.
"Z Entertainment claimed Tyga had signed on with them in 2015 to perform at a show in Vegas, also promising not to perform at competing clubs around the same time frame.
Lo and behold they say Tyga did just that ... not to mention screwing them by being a no-show the year before at another gig. It wasn't hard for the promoter to win ... Tyga never showed up in court."
No comments:
Post a Comment