Court jails former financial officer and his mother for stealing over N403M from student loans.

A former North West University senior financial officer and his mother has been jailed for stealing over R17 million (N403M) from student loans. Bradley Freeman and his mother Judick Freeman, who both appeared at the North West High Court in South Africa on Tuesday, were respectively sentenced to 15 and 10 years in prison for money laundering.
The court heard that Freeman transferred the money from Edu Loan to his mother between 2012 and 2015.
The university reported the matter to police on June 5, 2015.
Following an investigation, Freeman, 30, was fired on June, 26, 2016. He was arrested with his mother and another suspect whose case was later withdrawn.
The police found that Freeman had stolen R17.7 million, with him and his mother splitting the money into two different accounts.
Source: Buzz SA
No comments:
Post a Comment