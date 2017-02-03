“Emeka, who has been begging to be reconciled with his wife, has not made any effort towards the reconciliation. The marriage is hereby dissolved with effect from March 2, in accordance with the Lagos State Customary Court Law, 2011; Order 3 Rule 7 as amended. Any party that is not satisfied with the judgment has the right to appeal to any court of higher jurisdiction within 30 days from today’’.He granted custody of their four children to Emeka Ike and added that their mother must be granted easy and unhindered access to them. He also ordered the refund of the N300 Emeka paid as dowry when they got married
Thursday, 2 March 2017
Court dissolves actor, Emeka Ike's 14 year old marriage, grants him custody of their 4 children
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 3/02/2017 04:14:00 pm
