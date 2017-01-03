Court dismisses six count charges against IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu

The Federal High Court, Abuja, has dismissed six count charges against the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. At the resumed hearing of his case today, the presiding judge, Justice Binta Nyako dismissed count charges 3,5,7,9,10 and 11, bordering on belonging to unlawful society, illegal importation of radio transmitters and carrying out research on the internet on how to make improvised explosive devices (IEDs) among others.
Justice Nyako said the prosecuting team had failed to provide evidence to prove that the allegations in the charges were true. She however insisted that the IPOB leader must be re-arraigned on five count charges bordering on treasonable felony
