Drama is currently going on Cossy Ojiakor's Instagram page. She is calling out some actresses whom she described as ungrateful after hooking them up with rich men that changed their lives. She however didn't mention any names. Read Pt 1-3 of the drama and some comments after the cut ...
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Thursday, 16 March 2017
Cossy Ojiakor calls out 'ungrateful' actresses who she allegedly hooked up with rich men
THE UNGRATEFUL DELILA ... Story ...Story ...Story.... Part 3, i want to talk about my house. I built it prior to meeting mr? I was d first actress to own a house then. #facts.. The higher protocols actually taught mr? Helped out. So they demanded for houses and all...the ones that knew him better (secrets) ...blackmail or not..it worked for them. They didn't talk trash about me...if they did mr? Will surely tell me, so the secrets are permanently safe with me. 2 bitchy protocols got me mad.... A very cute smallish Yoruba actress...she has angelic face...hahahha heard a story about her and another ...recently... Hmmm no smoke without fire you will say..... Bitch got millions sent to her account from 2011 upwards. She became a big girl. And is still relevant to mr? Till date...fortified juju girl with angelic face.... Enjoy ur range ...enjoy ur house ... Produce more block buster but Don't forget I hooked u up to the person that changed ur life... Be grateful when u hear cossy and pray for me in ur inner heart. I heard all the trash u told mr? That's why am mentioning u now . 2 the useless one that went to do love.... Hahahahhahh.. She is just as ugly in xter as Delilah.... Bitch gat medium ass hahahha so mr? Cant keep u for long. bitch act so crazy... Sent me 100k went to show mr? D bank teller.. That am getting paid for the hookups ...it caused a huge rift mr? Made him mad. Almost cost our friendsam a truth teller ...i accepted collecting d 100k then i accused him of sending me on plenty protocols. That he should give me a specific no before the range comes... seriously.... Bitch 2_Ur mates are utilizing the hookup asking for house, she forming love.. she is no longer acting. Mentioning her name will mean reviving her dead career ..I just have to end the higher and bitchy protocols. Had this running through my mind. When i saw her... The perfect one...d road was untarred and bumpy the ass moved to very jerk from the bike...I got hypnotized the ass was talking to me... I remember the dress she wore that day...it was a huggy animal skin Lycra short gown. . .. I overtook the bike....HELLO...............
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 3/16/2017 01:50:00 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment