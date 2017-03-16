 Cossy Ojiakor calls out 'ungrateful' actresses who she allegedly hooked up with rich men | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 16 March 2017

Cossy Ojiakor calls out 'ungrateful' actresses who she allegedly hooked up with rich men

Drama is currently going on Cossy Ojiakor's Instagram page. She is  calling out some actresses whom she described as ungrateful after hooking them up with rich men that changed their lives. She however didn't mention any names. Read Pt 1-3 of the drama and some comments after the cut ...

 

Story...story....story..... Part 1.....once upon a time... In the year 2011... I met a nice businessman ... He was so nice..I decided to keep him as a good friend. Because it pays more having good friends than fuck mates. Anyway we got so friendly that he asked me for favors...well. Am not the type u send errands. So I made some demands. A range rover sport. ..And it was accepted..I did all he asked .. Then got tired of the protocols.. One day I saw his spec... I saw this angelic big fat ass. With tiny waist on top of okada somewhere in Ologolo , lekki area, I was driving behind this girl and was moved and felt pity ...I didn't know her from Adams never knew she acts...anyway.... I stopped this lady and collected her no. She is so gifted that I went to her house a flat in a very swampy road she shared with friend . I asked her if she will love to meet my friend. She was more than happy to go when she heard d money I was offering ....ahhahh. the story continues. .. part 2, 3, 4, 5 ...to 10 all loading.... The tittle of this script...is ....the ungrateful Delilah....


THE UNGRATEFUL DELILAH Story .....story.......story.... Part 2, in my owns words.... (broke up with my boyfriend over flimsy stuffs! Been thinking why? Now I know why he left.. He promised me a range rover sport for my birthday Oct 15, guess he can't met up. Won't take him back after my birthday mtchew. Men !!!!!!!!,) This story am telling seems so old because it happened 6/7 yrs ago....so why now. Hahahahahaa . ... I really don't know how it happened. Was it the ass ...was it the lies...or was it juju....I have told close friends in the entertainment industry about this issue .... They asked me. Cossy do you do juju? ..... Don't fight war with fortified juju people!!! .......anyway.... E ji mu Ofo. The hard work I put in... All the protocols I observed. ...then just a simple mistake of picking up this girl with huge ass on top okada . messed up my mind .. I was bitter for a long time... When I eventually found out the range rover was bought ...but was given to this fat ass okada girl... So why I no go vex....hahahaha. Ohhhh hope I didn't loose you there... So Delilah went for the hookup. She was really nice. She dashed me 50k from the 400k paid to her.. I was happy too... Swapping my rav 4 for a Range...yes yes I know he can and will keep to his promise. But my good friend Mr? Keep sending me on higher protocol arrangements .. My mistake. I should have asked for a well defined job..... Hahahaha someone somewhere will be popping in her fat pants.... Talking about lawyers won't scare me one bit. Because truth can't be covered .... grab ur pop corn.. Part 3 continues 2moro


THE UNGRATEFUL DELILA ... Story ...Story ...Story.... Part 3, i want to talk about my house. I built it prior to meeting mr? I was d first actress to own a house then. #facts.. The higher protocols actually taught mr? Helped out. So they demanded for houses and all...the ones that knew him better (secrets) ...blackmail or not..it worked for them. They didn't talk trash about me...if they did mr? Will surely tell me, so the secrets are permanently safe with me. 2 bitchy protocols got me mad.... A very cute smallish Yoruba actress...she has angelic face...hahahha heard a story about her and another ...recently... Hmmm no smoke without fire you will say..... Bitch got millions sent to her account from 2011 upwards. She became a big girl. And is still relevant to mr? Till date...fortified juju girl with angelic face.... Enjoy ur range ...enjoy ur house ... Produce more block buster but Don't forget I hooked u up to the person that changed ur life... Be grateful when u hear cossy and pray for me in ur inner heart. I heard all the trash u told mr? That's why am mentioning u now 🙌👅. 2 the useless one that went to do love.... Hahahahhahh.. She is just as ugly in xter as Delilah.... Bitch gat medium ass hahahha so mr? Cant keep u for long. bitch act so crazy... Sent me 100k went to show mr? D bank teller.. That am getting paid for the hookups ...it caused a huge rift mr? Made him mad. Almost cost our friendsam a truth teller ...i accepted collecting d 100k then i accused him of sending me on plenty protocols. That he should give me a specific no before the range comes...🙇😭 seriously.... Bitch 2_Ur mates are utilizing the hookup asking for house, she forming love.. 😸🙆 she is no longer acting. Mentioning her name will mean reviving her dead career ..I just have to end the higher and bitchy protocols. Had this running through my mind. When i saw her... The perfect one...d road was untarred and bumpy the ass moved to very jerk from the bike...I got hypnotized the ass was talking to me... I remember the dress she wore that day...it was a huggy animal skin Lycra short gown. . .. I overtook the bike....HELLO...............part4 loading .

