Corpse of Notorious kidnap kingpin, Vampire received at the Imo State police headquarter (Photos/Video)

Earlier Thursday, we reported the death of the notorious kidnapper kingpin, Henry Chibueze aka Vampire who was gunned down today during a gun battle with the Police Special Force led by the IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT) . Read here.
The notorious kidnapper kingpin had initially escaped from police custody after unknown gunmen stormed the Owerri High Court in commando style and rescued him and two others on Friday, January 27, 2017.
His corpse and other members of his gang captured have just been received at the Imo State Police Headquarter.
See more photos and watch the video after the cut...
No comments:
Post a Comment