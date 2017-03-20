 Corps member serving in Kastina state dies in a ghastly motor accident | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 20 March 2017

Corps member serving in Kastina state dies in a ghastly motor accident

A corps member, Adeyemi Ahmed serving in Kastina state has lost his life in a ghastly motor accident. According to his friend, Lawrence Alabi Adopisa, who shared the story on Facebook, he died on 17th March, 2017 at Batagarawa in Kastina state.
"Don't know what to say. Sad when I heard u are gone. R.I.P. Adeyemi Ahmed serving at Jibia L.G.A Katsina state. died in a ghastly motor accident somewhere around batagarawa on the 17th March. may your gentle soul rest in peace." He wrote.
Another friend, Prosper Amroma wrote R.I.P to my friend.corp member, Jibia L.G.A Katsina State, Corper Adeyemi Ahmed who died in a ghastly motor accident somewhere around batagarawa on the 17th March. My friend may your gentle soul rest in peace.
