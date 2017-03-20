Corps member serving in Kastina state dies in a ghastly motor accident

"Don't know what to say. Sad when I heard u are gone. R.I.P. Adeyemi Ahmed serving at Jibia L.G.A Katsina state. died in a ghastly motor accident somewhere around batagarawa on the 17th March. may your gentle soul rest in peace." He wrote.
Another friend, Prosper Amroma wrote R.I.P to my friend.corp member, Jibia L.G.A Katsina State, Corper Adeyemi Ahmed who died in a ghastly motor accident somewhere around batagarawa on the 17th March. My friend may your gentle soul rest in peace.
