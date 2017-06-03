 Controversial club owner, Pretty Mike steps out with flower girls for Bobrisky's housewarming party | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 6 March 2017

Controversial club owner, Pretty Mike steps out with flower girls for Bobrisky's housewarming party

Does he have self-esteem issues? Lagos Club owner, Pretty Mike, who was arrested a few months ago and cautioned for putting a leash on two women, also went out for Bobrisky's housewarming party in Lagos on Sunday. He wore a white robe paired with knee length colourful socks, and this time he stepped out with four girls carrying flower-filled baskets. Watch the hilarious video after the cut.

3/06/2017 09:27:00 am

9 comments:

talk2frankky said...

2 bumclarts

6 March 2017 at 09:29
Anonymous said...

Lmao. This man is funny.

6 March 2017 at 09:31
maksbebe said...

He should come and consult me as a psychiatrist. This is not normal

6 March 2017 at 09:33
Anonymous said...

Did he force them?

6 March 2017 at 09:36
Anonymous said...

It's only in lagos. Only lagos has bob risky n pretty mike.na wahoo òoo

6 March 2017 at 09:42
Anonymous said...

Lmao...funny dude

6 March 2017 at 09:45
Anonymous said...

Bob's Bae,Lol,Like pretty Bleaching Cream has finished,Looks darker.lol

6 March 2017 at 09:48
bisous said...

He does have a self-esteem issue.imagine not d r stupid 2

6 March 2017 at 09:49
Anonymous said...

That is bobrisky's bae...

6 March 2017 at 09:49

