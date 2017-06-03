Controversial club owner, Pretty Mike steps out with flower girls for Bobrisky's housewarming party

Does he have self-esteem issues? Lagos Club owner, Pretty Mike, who was arrested a few months ago and cautioned for putting a leash on two women, also went out for Bobrisky's housewarming party in Lagos on Sunday. He wore a white robe paired with knee length colourful socks, and this time he stepped out with four girls carrying flower-filled baskets. Watch the hilarious video after the cut.
9 comments:
2 bumclarts
Lmao. This man is funny.
He should come and consult me as a psychiatrist. This is not normal
Did he force them?
It's only in lagos. Only lagos has bob risky n pretty mike.na wahoo òoo
Lmao...funny dude
Bob's Bae,Lol,Like pretty Bleaching Cream has finished,Looks darker.lol
He does have a self-esteem issue.imagine not d r stupid 2
That is bobrisky's bae...
