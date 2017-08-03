 Connect with Australia's leading University | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 8 March 2017

Connect with Australia's leading University

 Study at Griffith University and become part of a tradition of innovative, world-class Institution with unwavering student support, hands – on learning with industry partners and an international focus.

Meet with Griffith University Delegate, Stephen Lewin on 9th of March, 2017 to discuss study options, career opportunities and student life on campus.

What can I study?
•    Accounting and business law
•    Economics
•    Entrepreneurship and self employment
•    Event management
•    Finance
•    Financial planning
•    Government and international relations
•    Human resources and employment relations
•    International business
•    Logistics and supply chain management
•    Management
•    Marketing
•    Property and real estate
•    Sport management and many more
•    Sustainable business
•    Tourism and hospitality

Please register your interest:  https://griffithuniversity.typeform.com/to/wSYLCU

For further information or to make an appointment please contact:
Griffith University Nigeria In-country Representative: Amaka Egbe
Tel: 01-2914078 Mob: 08067933972
Email: griffith_nigeria@bcie.co.uk
BCIE LAGOS – AUSTRALIA AND USA BRANCH
DATE: 9TH MARCH, 2017
TIME: 9AM - 12PM
4TH FLOOR, VALLEY VIEW PLAZA, 99 OPEBI ROAD,
IKEJA, LAGOS

BCIE VICTORIA ISLAND
DATE: 9TH MARCH, 2017
TIME: 2PM – 5PM
14 MURI OKUNOLA STREET OFF AJOSE ADEOGUN STREET
VICTORIA ISLAND, LAGOS
Tel: 01-3427601, 08062351535

CRICOS Provider Number: OO233E
