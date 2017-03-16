Community Mutual Aid: Earn 40-50% per month, Register Now!

Community Mutual Aid is here to change lives across Africa and the rest of the world, launched on the 16th of January, 2017 in South Africa and 1stof March, 2017 in Nigeria. Across the Globe, Crowd Funding has become a major means of raising money among individuals and a lot of successful Companies/Businesses have been set up via Crowd Funding, now this is your opportunity to be among the successfulindividuals through CMA.
What Is Community Mutual Aid All About?
It is simply an online Community where people are helping each other Financially Directly with No Third Parties Involved, whatever help you give to someone financially grows by 40% in Local currency and 50% in Bitcoin in 30 days.
How Does It Work
· CMA is all about creating and fulfilling each other's financial dreams. When the dream is created another member of the community can fulfil that dream by helping or contributing toward the dream, this is done selflessly, completely voluntarily without being forced. In return the one who is fulfilling a dream will be rewarded with 40% per month which is frozen for 30 days. After 30 days the money can be accessed and so in good faith the one who fulfilled a dream can in turn ask for his or her dream to be fulfilled.
· So let's say John has 1000 which is his SPARE money and he wants to create a dream and fulfil someone else's dream, he declares the willingness to voluntary donate into the system, his money will grow with 40% per month which is compounded, in the first 30 days John will have 1400 which means his interest is 400, if John decides to leave the money to grow some more in the second month he will have 1 960 (40% of 1 960) which is almost double in two months, in the third month, If John leave his money to grow more he will have 2 744 (40% of 1 960), and from then he will need to withdraw his money as after three months the growth stop, this is done to sustain the system and keep it going strong.
· On the third month money left in the system MUST be withdrawn, and if one doesn't need the money then one can create another dream with the same money. This is done so the inflow and outflow of money in the system can be balanced. CMA is not a bank where people can leave money for long but the system stability is dependent on the inflow and outflow of the money in the system and members participation.
· After three months the system will give indication that a dream is due for withdrawal and the interest will stop growing. It is important that members understand that CMA program is designed not to make one rich but to ease the financial pressure in people, so members are supposed to create dreams so they can fulfil others dreams regularly and also withdraw matured dreams so they can give others an opportunity to fulfil their dreams. If the one withdrawing the dream doesn't need the money, he/she can create a new dream back into the system.
Minimum and maximum participation amount:
· Minimum create dream 12,000 Naira.
· Maximum creating dreams - 2.5 Million Naira.
· Maximum of withdrawing dreams - 5 Million Naira.
Recommitment
· It is important to sustain the system for long, this is not a get rich quick scheme but we need to sustain the system for long.
· Recommitment of 30% of the withdrawal amount will be created automatically after the user has confirmed payment of their GH amount.
· So if John Created a dream of 10 000 and left it to grow for three months the amount that John will get will be 27 440, so after John has confirmed to have received all his money the system will automatically create another dream of 8 230 which is the 30% of the withdrawal amount, which will also start growing. Note: should John want to add more money or create another dream he can do so in addition to the automatically created dream.
Benefits of CMA
Members referral bonus:
· By referring others into the program a member will receive 10% commission. Bonuses and commissions do not grow they remain the same,this is done to sustain the system and make it stable.
Once off registration bonus:
· Dreams from 1000 to 9 999 a registration bonus of 200 will be rewarded. Bonuses do not grow. On hold for 30 days.
· From 10 000 to 49 999 a registration bonus of 700 will be awarded. Bonuses do not grow. On hold for 30 days.
· From 50 000 to 100 000 a registration bonus of 1 500 will be awarded. Bonuses do not grow. On hold for 30 days.
Contribution in Bitcoins:
· Earn 50% when you contribute in bitcoins, so this mean if John had 1000 of his SPARE money to contribute with, at the end of the first month John will have 1 500 (50% of 1 000) which will grow at the rate of 50% for an additional of two more months, equalling to a total of three months. In three months John will have 2 325.
Contribution and confirmation of dreams bonuses:
· Get a SPEED BONUS when depositing and confirming for someone else's dream within 24hrs from the time the dream was dispatched, an additional 5% of the Create Dream amount will be credited as speed bonus, Example: Say John created a dream of 1000 and he waited patiently to be matched with someone that needed their dream to be fulfilled and the order to fulfil a dream comes out, if John deposits for that member within 24hrs of the order being issued, John will get an addition of 5% of the Create Dream amount, in this example 50 as speed bonus. Bonus will not grow.
· Confirming a claimed dream within 72hrs of someone depositing into your account, 5% of the withdrawal amount will be credited to one's account as speed bonus. Example: Say Jane's dream is matured and she request for someone to fulfil her dream (withdraw), if some deposits for Jane and she confirms the deposit it's in her bank/bitcoin account within 72 hrs she will get 5% confirmation bonus (speed bonus) of the withdrawal amount, so if Jane had withdrawn 10 000 from her matured dream she will be credited with 500 which will be held for 30 days (unable to withdraw for 30 days). Bonus does not grow.
Testimonial video bonuses:
· 3% bonus of the withdrawal amount if a member records an audio voice testifying how their dreams were fulfilled. On hold for 30 days.
· 5% bonus will be granted if member records a video, the video must show the face of the member testifying how they got their dreams fulfilled from the system. On hold for 30 days.
Guiders and bonuses:
· Any member can become a guider after they have referred 40 active members into the system (completed and confirmed Dreams) then their status will be upgraded to guider.
Guider's ranks:
· 40+ guider – 40 to 999 members
· 1k+ guider – 1000 to 9 999 members
· 10k+ guider – 10 000 to 99 999 members
· 100k+ guider – 100 000 to 999 999 members
· 1m+ guider – 1 million and above members
Guider's bonuses:
· Guider's bonus goes up to the 4th level
Level 1: - 5% of the contribution amount, this is from the people recruited by your direct referrals
Level 2: - 3% of the contribution amount, this is from the people recruited by level 1 referrers
Level 3: - 2% of the contribution amount, this is from the people recruited by level 2 referrers
Level 4: - 1% of the contribution amount, this is from the people recruited by level 3 referrers
Ready to register?
