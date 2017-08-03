"9 years today you bound yourself to me to cherish and love till death do us part. See how far we have come as best friends of 15 years, parents, partners, soul mates.
Even when I erred you acted like I did no wrong for yours is an unconditional love. God bless the day I met you. I love you without description. Happy wedding annee Liddle hips, Ayoka Okin.My Ginger boo. Bae abasiri, my cool water during the storm, my aso iyi, Olori 100. Slaycious Diva ferocious ill healer, destiny helper and passion criminal. #9YearsOfBliss #EffyIsQueen".
Wednesday, 8 March 2017
Comedian, Koffi and his wife celebrate 9th wedding aniversary
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 3/08/2017 11:52:00 am
