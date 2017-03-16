Come to Maries Vegg for all types of fruits, vegetables and custom fresh-cut produce...

Maries Vegg is one of our 'I'd Rather Be Selfmade' recipients, so pleeeease patronize her!
We set out with one simple mission to deliver the finest produce in Nigeria to your doorstep. Maries vegg ensures that you will get the freshest natural produce free of preservatives. All our produce are carefully pre-washed and sanitized.
Whether you are looking for any type of fruits and vegetables, Fruit trees,fruit gifts, superfoods or custom fresh-cut produce,Maries vegg can provide it. Shop on our online store www.mariesveg.com
☎/whatsapp-09083512203/08183262953
Follow us on instagram-@mariesvegg
No comments:
Post a Comment