Come and witness God open doors of blessings at The Prayer Rally

THEME for the first Rally of the year. - OPEN DOORS
Our God is always ready to do a new thing in our lives but we have to come to the realization that until we let go we cannot let God! There are doors God is going to open for you just to show you that He is God in your life. The key to open these doors is PRAYER.
Join us at the PRAYER RALLY on Saturday where God will be opening doors of blessings and closing the doors of hindrances in Jesus name. Amen. God bless you as you come.
Jesus is Lord🙋
