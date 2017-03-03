Come and study in one of the UK’s best and most affordable cities!

Northumbria University Newcastle is a large, modern university with over 400 courses at undergraduate and postgraduate level. Choose from a broad range of subjects including Business, Law, Engineering, Design, Health, Sciences and more.
The City
Newcastle is rated top 3 for best city life in the UK. Newcastle is a major city in the UK, it has a large city centre, beaches and beautiful countryside all available to its students within a very small distance. The campus is in the middle of the city centre. Northumbria University also has a London Campus, which is located in the heart of central London.
Facilities
Northumbria’s University Library is ranked 1st in the UK. It provides access to 1.3 million books. In 2016, the University announced a £52 million investment to create outstanding new facilities for students. Northumbria is ranked 2nd best in the UK for student accommodation; best value for money; and best customer service in the National Student Housing Awards. Northumbria's sports facilities are ranked joint 4th in the UK by Times Higher Education Student Experience Survey 2015-16.
Whichever course you choose, you’ll be studying at one of the best campuses in the UK, based in the heart of Newcastle upon Tyne.
We are visiting the region from Monday 6th of March until Monday the 13th March; at the following locations:
LAGOS
Monday 6th of March 2017
UKEAS Ikeja Office,
3rd Floor, 76 Opebi Road
Ikeja, Lagos
TEL: +234-01-3429059, 08057126716
Email: ikeja@ukeas.com.ng
Tuesday 7th of March 2017
SIUK Ikeja Office 2nd Floor, 84 Opebi Road Ikeja, Lagos
TEL: +234-1-212 0530
Email: lagos@studyin-uk.com
Wednesday 8th of March 2017
Nubi Education,
300A Surulere way, Dolphin Estste,
Ikoyi, Lagos
TEL:08028776584
Wednesday 8th of March 2017
MOD Education, Yaba Office 7, Hughes Avenue Alagomeji Yaba, Lagos.
TEL: +2348081909265; +2348034755132
Email: yaba@modeducation.info modeyaba@yahoo.com
Thursday 9th March 2017
DaveAbion Consulting IkejaM: +234 818 8157535 ; E: doyin.oladiran@northumbria.ac.uk; W: www.northumbria.ac.uk
79, Allen Avenue, 2nd Floor,
Front Wing - 2nd SAMSUNG Building
Before UBA, Ikeja, Lagos.
TEL: +2348062700622, +2347055177000, +2347087757986, +2348187222632
Email: info@daveabionconsulting.com
Friday 10th of March 2017
TGM Education Office 3rd Floor, Kobis Building,
18/20 Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun, Lagos.
TEL: +234 809-393-8207, +234 809-393-8202, +234 809-798-9324
Monday 13th of March 2017
UKEAS Victoria Island Office,
6 Adeola Odeku street, Victoria Island, Lagos.
TEL:+234 01 2915972, 08057126717 Email: vi @ukeas.com.ng
