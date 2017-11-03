Chocolate City star, Koker shares new photos

Award winning Afro-Pop artiste, KOKER releases new photos shot by celebrity photographer Anny Roberts. The pictures display an ever stylish Koker.
His latest release “Bokiniyen” has been top 10 on Beat FM and Wazobia FM charts and on Playdata chart peaked at TOP 15 most played song in Nigeria. See more photos after the cut...
CREDIT
Pray hat, Gold shirt and red print shirt by @kwameadjaye
Denim Jacket by @renaissanceofficial
Black Chelsea boots by @the_haq_otaru
Tan Shoes by @ttdalk
Styled by @emefasmith
Photography by @anny_robert
Retouched by - @remigrapher
