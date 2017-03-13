Chinese women are lining up for plastic surgery in a bid to look like Ivanka Trump

Chinese companies are cashing in on the trend with many of them lodging applications to use Ivanka's name to sell their business.
The medical center specializes in facial cosmetic surgery and also in liposuction and breast augmentation. Its resources manager Li Yunxing said: 'Young women in China like to change their looks to copy film stars’ eyes, noses and lips.'
'No doubt young women here want Ivanka’s big eyes, her pretty nose and lips and her flawless figure.'
Adoring fans back home in America aren't left out of the Ivanka craze. Last year, two Texan women were revealed to have already spent tens of thousands of dollars. Tiffany Taylor, a 33yr old mother-of-three and aspiring socialite has had breasts implants, cheek fillers and a nose job to appear more like President Trump's eldest daughter. She says she's modelling herself on Ivanka's 'classic features'. Jenny Stuart, a 36-year-old from Houston, said she admired the 'classy, pretty' woman.
This is not the first patient that's come in with a picture of Ivanka Trump. She is very beautiful and she's very poised.'
Taylor, who works in the oil and gas industry says she has spent $60K on liposuction, breast implants, fat grafts and cheek fillers and recently underwent an eye lift and nose job. Stuart on the other hand has shelled out $30K on Brazilian butt lift, breast enhancement, nose job and fillers in her cheeks.
Over the past four months, Dr Rose said the name on all patients' lips was that of Donald Trump's daughter.
'She's the star of the media at the moment and she's disarmingly beautiful. You get a lot of J.Lo, everyone wants her buttocks, but over the past four months it's been all about Ivanka.Most patients under 45 come in with pictures on their cell phone to show me,' he added.It appears the looks of first lady, Melania Trump aren't as coveted as those of her step daughter.
Dr Rose said:
'Melania's face is a little severe. She gets a lot of Botox, I think Ivanka and her might go to the same surgeon because Ivanka has had fillers and Botox over the years too.'
