 Chinese mother caught on video abusing her son...she put her foot on his head while she tied the screaming boy to a rail | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 19 March 2017

Chinese mother caught on video abusing her son...she put her foot on his head while she tied the screaming boy to a rail

Because you pushed a child out doesn't make you a mother and this woman is a typical example of that. No one knows what the little boy did but to punish him, the woman tied the little boy to a rail with her foot on the child's head as she tried to tie the screaming boy up. And people walked by without getting involved. The Chinese authorities are looking into the video. Watch it after the cut...


Posted by at 3/19/2017 05:33:00 pm

6 comments:

Nnenne George said...

This is inhuman.. very sickening..

19 March 2017 at 17:39
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

I bet she is not okay


... Merited happiness

19 March 2017 at 17:42
kayode odusanya said...

This reminds me one of woman I saw while going out yesterday. This woman was using a big plank to beat her kid...a kid of like 5 years old. Even me sef, if they use the plank on me, I will shout. Some time you wonder if some women really carried their kids for 9 months.



List of Rumored Gay Rappers

19 March 2017 at 17:44
Anonymous said...

She don mental

19 March 2017 at 17:53
junia said...

Wonderful!

19 March 2017 at 17:59
Anonymous said...

CALL THIS NUMBER(08141395113)IF U HAVE ANY SCRAP,CONDEMNED,SPOILED OR ANY DEAD INVERTER BATTERY

Evil mother

19 March 2017 at 18:05

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts