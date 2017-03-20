China Europe International Business School(CEIBS) Alumni hold event in Lagos, Nigeria

CEIBS which according to Alumni and analysts is unparalleled in preparing internationals to do business in and with China, has19,000 Alumni globally and was founded by the Chinese government and European union in 1994.
Pictured above- L-R: Head of SME banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank,ObinnaUkachukwu ; Council Member China Europe International Business School, Alumni Nigeria Chapter,MrsOmoyemiChukwurah; Acting President CEIBS/Group Head Private Sector, eTranzact, Mr Sunday Adebayo Agboola; Head,Business Development, Sales and Marketing, Africa, CEIBS Dr. Thelma Oparaand Professor Mathew Tsamenyi, Professor of Accounting and Academic Director, Africa,CEIBS, during the reunion and Induction ceremony of CEIBS Alumni Association, Nigeria Chapter held in Lagos.
The reunion and induction ceremony was organized by the CEIBS Nigeria chapter headed by acting President, Mr Adebayo Sunday Agboola, Group Head, Private Sector, eTranzact International PLC and also had in attendance, Head of SME banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank,ObinnaUkachukwu, Head,Business Development, Sales and Marketing, Africa,CEIBS, Dr. Thelma Oparaand Professor Mathew Tsamenyi. Professor of Accounting and Academic Director, Africa,CEIBS.
The event allowed the acting president of the Nigeria Alumni chapter to share his vision and mission with the Alumni body comprising of captains of various industries and graduates of CEIBS’s Global Executive MBA, Women Entrepreneurship & Leadership for Africa Programme (WELA) and the EMBA.
In his address, the acting president, Sunday Adebayo Agboola thanked all the members for working hard to make the event a success.
He said;
“As Alumni of CEIBS, we play a key role in extending the opportunity we enjoyed with CEIBS to other Africans. We have a lot of work to do in establishing and maintaining the CEIBS brand in Africa especially at a time where Asia- Africa relations are on the rise and more synergies for growth are emerging. Today, we will be inducting new members into the Alumni as well as creating committees that will help us realize our goals”.
The Alumni body also came together to present a chequeof N3 million naira to MrsAdebimpeTalabi, the wife of the late president of the Nigerian Alumni chapter.
The CEIBS Africa project was launched in 2008 with a mission to prepare highly competent innovation oriented managers and executives who are capable of leading and growing their organisations in the increasingly dynamic African economic environment. These are leaders who are capable of negotiating the forces of globalisation and international competition for the benefit of their organisations.
