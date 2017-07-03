 Chimamanda Adichie-inspired Christian Dior T-shirts on sale for $710; will benefit Rihanna's charity organization | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 7 March 2017

Chimamanda Adichie-inspired Christian Dior T-shirts on sale for $710; will benefit Rihanna's charity organization

One of the most-talked about designs from Maria Grazia Chiuri's first collection Christian for Dior, spring 2017, was the "We Should All Be Feminists" T-shirt inspired by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's essay and TEDx talk of the same name.
On February 28th, Dior announced that a percentage of proceeds from the sale of each shirt will benefit The Clara Lionel Foundation, Rihanna's non-profit organization. Rihanna, who was just named the 2017 Humanitarian of the Year by the Harvard Foundation, started CLF in honor of her grandparents back in 2012.

It supports global education, health, and emergency response programs. The shirts will be $710 each and available at all Dior boutiques and online until May 15. A limited edition black version of the T-shirt will be available on Saks.com from March 14 to March 28. Source: Elle
