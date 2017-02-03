 Chima Anyaso meets his baby boy for the first time, reunites with his family in Canada | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 2 March 2017

Chima Anyaso meets his baby boy for the first time, reunites with his family in Canada

Billionaire businessman, Chima Anyaso, whose wife welcomed a son a few weeks back got to meet his son for the first time and the proud father had a few things to say about the reunion;
"My Joy just got even more complete as I meet my prince today and reunite with my family in Canada. God has always made all things bright and beautiful and no evil plan of the enemies can stop Gods blessings upon his children. To God be all the Glory now and forever in Jesus name, Amen," he wrote.
This is the Chima and Adanna Anyaso's second child. The first is a beautiful girl called Zala while the new son has been named Zola. Lovely family.

More photos below...





Linda what does he do you dey always hype the man.what made him a billionaire?

Zala and zola kwa? Just Negodi Names mmadu ba umu ya! Nzuzu...

nice but give them name that tell them who they are. knowledge of self is more important than anything else.

