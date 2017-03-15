Chief Dr. Kelly Izuwa Nwogu on a royal Agricultural Investment tour to Bangkok, Thailand with top royal fathers in Nigeria

Top and leading traditional rulers who were part of the team includes Etsu Nupe, HRH Alhaji Dr. Yahaya Abubakar, CFR, who is the Chairman of Niger State council of Traditional rulers; Emir of Fika, HRH Muhammadu Ibn Abali Muhammadu Idrissa, who is the Chairman Gombe state council of Chief; Olufon of Ifon, Alayeluwa Oba Al-Maroof Adekunle Magbagbeola JP who is the Deputy Chair of Osun state council of Chiefs; Emir of Machina, HRH Bukar Bashir Albishir; Olupoti of Ipoti kingdom, HRH Oba Oladipipo Kolade; Ndu of Oriendu Kingdom, HRM Eze Pastor Dr. Philip Ajomiwe; the Emir of Borgu Kingdom, HRH Mohammed Sani Dantoro Kitoro IV; and the Senior Special Adviser to Niger State Governor on economic planning, Arc. Hafsat A. Kure
The high powered delegation on arrival at the airport was warmly received by the Nigerian embassy in Thailand and was treated to a dinner by the embassy. At the meeting with Thai officials, Mrs. Adikwe, the Coordinator of UYOTA in her opening speech thanked the officials for the opportunity and informed the gathering of the rich and massive agricultural potentials in Nigeria and urged them to take advantage and invest in Nigeria.
On their own, the Thai officials were impressed with the presentation and promised to look into the request to invest in Nigeria and played a video to showcase the rich art and cultural heritage of Thai people. Some art books and works were given to the royal fathers as well as the entire representative from Nigeria. The leader of the Nigerian delegation, the Etsu Nupe thanked the Thai people for the reception and prayed for the continued bilateral relationship with both countries while mentioning that the Thais have really shown love and respect for Nigerians.
He promised on behalf of other royal fathers to put all they learnt into practice and he will advise all royal fathers in Nigeria to do same. He equally urged the Thais to take advantage of the huge agricultural potential of Nigeria and recommended that they come and invest in Nigeria.
Chief Dr. Kelly Nwogu, whose Livelihood Farms has done a lot in the area of agriculture maintained that the role of agriculture to national development cannot be overemphasized as it holds the key to alleviating poverty, hunger unemployment and youth restiveness. He equally urged the Thai authorities to take advantage of the diverse and massive agricultural potentials to invest in Nigeria.
