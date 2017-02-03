Chelsea legend John Terry named ‘most loyal’ player in the Premier League

Terry, 36, has been at Chelsea for 18 and a half years and is therefore the longest-serving player of any single club in the league, beating Roney who has been at Man u for 12 years and Walcott- 11 years at Arsenal.
The report noted that 'Terry has put his face on the line, he’s gone ‘full kit’ when not even playing and he’s happily stayed at the club despite not featuring regularly in the first-team.
The report also named Francesco Totti as the most loyal player in Europe, having played for Italian club, AS Roma for 24 years since making his senior debut in March 1993.
No comments:
Post a Comment