Chelsea fans taunt Jose Mourinho, call him 'Judas, Judas': He replies 'For this moment, Judas is No 1', (video)

He has responded to their 'Judas' taunts by saying he is still their number one manager and his success will never be erased from the history books of the club.
The Special One was subjected to 'your no longer special' and judas judas' chants and taunts from the fans who previously adored him during Monday night's tense clash and also defended his last season with former club Chelsea, reiterating he is now a professional and Man U is his new home.
''They can call me what they want. I am a professional. I defend my club.' He said in the after match press conference.Until the moment they have a manager that wins four Premier Leagues for them, I'm the No 1. When they have somebody who wins four Premier Leagues for them, I'll be No 2. For this moment, Judas is No 1.'
'We spoke about the fact we are playing in Europe and our opponents aren't,' he continued. You know, our opponents could (have been playing in Europe). I left the club last season in the Champions League, winning the Champions League group, in the knockout phase playing the second leg at home.
'If they won the Champions League last year, they'd be playing in Europe this season. It's not my fault. It's the ones that stayed here and didn't win the Champions League. What I share with them is that we didn't have a good Premier League, and I share responsibility with that.'Watch the video below...
