Checkout Temi Otedola's outfit to the Louis Vuitton show in Paris

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
GOOD FOR HER THEN
You wont believe what this man was caught doing in the bush with this young girl
This girl is NOT beautiful.
Dis man just born mumu children,na wa ooooo
Lady gaga's style.Nonnie
WHY DO THE OTEDOLA SISTERS LOOK OLDER THAN THEIR AGES ... TO TINK THEY SAY THEY ARE IN THEIR EARLY TWENTIES SMH ......... MBOK
Those shoes looks like shoes for deformed people. I don't like at all.
Very fashion forward. Nice. Apostle Johnson Suleman Tried to Kill Me- Stephanie Otobo
Just there... dee
Post a Comment
10 comments:
GOOD FOR HER THEN
You wont believe what this man was caught doing in the bush with this young girl
This girl is NOT beautiful.
Dis man just born mumu children,na wa ooooo
Lady gaga's style.Nonnie
WHY DO THE OTEDOLA SISTERS LOOK OLDER THAN THEIR AGES ... TO TINK THEY SAY THEY ARE IN THEIR EARLY TWENTIES SMH ......... MBOK
Those shoes looks like shoes for deformed people. I don't like at all.
You wont believe what this man was caught doing in the bush with this young girl
Very fashion forward. Nice.
Apostle Johnson Suleman Tried to Kill Me- Stephanie Otobo
Just there... dee
Post a Comment