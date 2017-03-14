 Check out new photos of Obafemi Martins' $460,000-rated Iguana 31 Expedition yacht | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 14 March 2017

Check out new photos of Obafemi Martins' $460,000-rated Iguana 31 Expedition yacht

In 2016, Obafemi Martins purchased a $460,000-rated Iguana 31 Expedition yacht as a gift for his 32nd birthday gift. The Manufacturers of the yacht shared details on its Instagram page, with the former Newcastle and Inter Milan forward confirming it by reposting back then. Here are some new photos of the luxury boat shared today. More after the cut...


Joyous babe,Linda ikeji first cousin said...

Too much money!

14 March 2017 at 21:15
Anonymous said...

Linda that ain't yatch but boat-common you need little exposure..money can buy you common sense-do check up before posting your news.

14 March 2017 at 21:15

